Five Guys Hoop News Tournament basketball scores (2/12/2022)

Creighton at Georgetown—Blue jays sit at 6-5 in the Big East losing four of six on the road. They are 11th in offensive efficiency in conference behind 30.2% from three, high turnovers and weak on the offensive glass. Creighton is best in defensive efficiency in the Big East holding opponents to 31.5% from three and 42.6% inside.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO