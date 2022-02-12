ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Five Guys Hoop News Tournament basketball scores (2/12/2022)

By Josh Fitch
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OHSAA Tournament is underway as girls...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Brecksville’s Kaden Jett, St. Edward’s Luke Geog and Michael Kilbane had top performances in Saturday’s Div. I State Duals wrestling

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The atmosphere for Saturday’s Div. I State Duals at St. Edward was exhilarating. St. Edward won its fourth consecutive duals championship after topping Brecksville 54-9. Wadsworth took third with a 37-26 win over Perrysburg. There were excellent matches and individual performances all day, but a select few stood out from the crowd.
WWE
sent-trib.com

Bobcat hockey confident heading into tournament

Bowling Green hockey finished its season 22-10-1, including 7-4-1 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division, good enough for third place out of seven teams. BG ended the regular season giving up three power play goals during a 4-2 loss to Red Division champion and defending state champion Toledo St. Francis (23-9-1, 10-1) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on the campus of Bowling Green State University Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
kmaland.com

Martin Blog (2/12): Day 3 brings six more tournament trail games

(KMAland) -- It’s day three of the tournament trail, and there are six KMAland-relevant girls basketball matchups in Class 2A and 3A regional play. Here’s the breakdown of each of those matchups with help in sorting by the BCMoore Rankings’ projected lines. 6. Class 3A Region 7...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Guys#Hoop News Tournament#The Ohsaa Tournament#I Regular
tonyspicks.com

Free College Basketball Picks For Today 2/12/2022

Creighton at Georgetown—Blue jays sit at 6-5 in the Big East losing four of six on the road. They are 11th in offensive efficiency in conference behind 30.2% from three, high turnovers and weak on the offensive glass. Creighton is best in defensive efficiency in the Big East holding opponents to 31.5% from three and 42.6% inside.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eureka Times-Standard

Prep hoops | Arcata High boys conquer 2022 Dick Niclai tournament

Arcata High School’s boys hoisted the Dick Niclai championship trophy on their home court following a clear 68-44 victory over McKinleyville High School in the boys’ tournament final on Friday night. The victory marks the end of a successful basketball season for the Tigers, which saw the team...
ARCATA, CA
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Boys' Basketball Wrap (2-12-22)

Check out the recaps for SOL boys’ basketball teams in action Saturday. Bensalem/Pennsbury photos provided courtesy of John Gleeson. Check back for a gallery of photos. All SOS photo galleries for BOYS' BASKETBALL can be viewed by clicking HERE. SOL TOURNAMENT. #1 Cheltenham 60, #8 Nesahminy 43. The Panthers...
BASKETBALL
WDVM 25

Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 11, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 11th, 2022. Boy’s Basketball Boonsboro Warriors vs. South Hagerstown Rebels The Boonsboro Warriors clawed through a double-overtime game against the South Hagerstown Rebels to win on the road, 69-68. Girl’s Basketball Williamsport Wildcats vs. North Hagerstown […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Aluma takes over late, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just under three minutes left, Aluma found […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
kdmanews.com

Section 3AA/3A Basketball Scores (2/11-2/12/22)

Both Montevideo teams had close losses to Luverne. Check out all the basketball scores over this second weekend of February. Paynesville Area – 80, Eden Valley-Watkins – 79 (F/OT) Worthington – 70, Redwood Valley – 80 St. James Area – 59, New Ulm – 84...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Norwalk Reflector

No. 2 Western to entertain No. 2 Tiffin Calvert in huge matchup

COLUMBUS — In terms of an "on paper" matchup, they get no bigger. On Sunday, the Western Reserve and Tiffin Calvert boys basketball programs came to an agreement to play a non-league game on Saturday in Collins. Both teams were under the maximum of the 22-game schedule allowed. After...
NORWALK, OH
wnewsj.com

Finneytown ends BHS season, gets EC Tuesday

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls basketball season ended Saturday with a 53-34 loss to Finneytown a Division III sectional game at Fred Summers Court. Finneytown (9-9) advances to play East Clinton in the next round, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Blanchester ends its season at 8-14.
BLANCHESTER, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Piqua girls basketball team lost to Bellbrook 73-29 in Troy D-I sectional action at the Trojan Activity Center. Piqua stayed close for one quarter, trailing 15-11 before Bellbrook pulled away. Piqua closes the season with a 3-20 record. Taylor Scohy led Bellbrook with 20 points. Olivia...
WFMJ.com

Local amateur boxing returns this weekend

Amateur boxing returns to the area this weekend. Twelve amateur bouts are scheduled for Saturday night at the Metroplex in Liberty Township. Southside boxing owner Jack Loew is putting on his first card of 2022. "We got a lot of good young kids and we have some big tournaments coming...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy