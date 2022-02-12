Five Guys Hoop News Tournament basketball scores (2/12/2022)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The atmosphere for Saturday’s Div. I State Duals at St. Edward was exhilarating. St. Edward won its fourth consecutive duals championship after topping Brecksville 54-9. Wadsworth took third with a 37-26 win over Perrysburg. There were excellent matches and individual performances all day, but a select few stood out from the crowd.
Bowling Green hockey finished its season 22-10-1, including 7-4-1 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division, good enough for third place out of seven teams. BG ended the regular season giving up three power play goals during a 4-2 loss to Red Division champion and defending state champion Toledo St. Francis (23-9-1, 10-1) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on the campus of Bowling Green State University Sunday.
(KMAland) -- It’s day three of the tournament trail, and there are six KMAland-relevant girls basketball matchups in Class 2A and 3A regional play. Here’s the breakdown of each of those matchups with help in sorting by the BCMoore Rankings’ projected lines. 6. Class 3A Region 7...
Creighton at Georgetown—Blue jays sit at 6-5 in the Big East losing four of six on the road. They are 11th in offensive efficiency in conference behind 30.2% from three, high turnovers and weak on the offensive glass. Creighton is best in defensive efficiency in the Big East holding opponents to 31.5% from three and 42.6% inside.
The Lady Panthers and the Lady Raiders—accompanied by a career milestone for Trinity’s Cassidy M. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week by...
The Georgia high school boys basketball season continues this week. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. This Week's Schedule and Live Scores. GHSA rankings. This week's key games to watch. Are you headed to a...
Barberton put up a fight Saturday at Wadsworth in the first round of the Ohio girls basketball playoffs, but the host Grizzlies prevailed 30-25 in overtime. Regan Simpson provided half of Wadsworth’s scoring, putting up a game-high 15 points in a contest dominated by defense. The teams finished the...
Arcata High School’s boys hoisted the Dick Niclai championship trophy on their home court following a clear 68-44 victory over McKinleyville High School in the boys’ tournament final on Friday night. The victory marks the end of a successful basketball season for the Tigers, which saw the team...
Check out the recaps for SOL boys’ basketball teams in action Saturday. Bensalem/Pennsbury photos provided courtesy of John Gleeson. Check back for a gallery of photos. All SOS photo galleries for BOYS' BASKETBALL can be viewed by clicking HERE. SOL TOURNAMENT. #1 Cheltenham 60, #8 Nesahminy 43. The Panthers...
MEMPHIS – What does a win over the sixth ranked team in the country, that snapped a 37-game homecourt winning streak, mean for the Memphis Tigers NCAA Tournament resume? Well, the U of M has gone from the wrong side of the bubble to the last team into the field of 68. That according to […]
Favorite: Mt. Lebanon (20-1) was undefeated and allowing just 36.7 points per game before a loss to Upper St. Clair on Thursday. The Blue Devils feature standout 5-foot-10 senior guard Ashleigh Connor, a St. Louis commit, and have plenty of coaching know-how with veteran leader Dori Oldaker. Mt. Lebanon lost to North Allegheny in last year’s semifinals, 70-36.
WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 11th, 2022. Boy’s Basketball Boonsboro Warriors vs. South Hagerstown Rebels The Boonsboro Warriors clawed through a double-overtime game against the South Hagerstown Rebels to win on the road, 69-68. Girl’s Basketball Williamsport Wildcats vs. North Hagerstown […]
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just under three minutes left, Aluma found […]
Both Montevideo teams had close losses to Luverne. Check out all the basketball scores over this second weekend of February. Paynesville Area – 80, Eden Valley-Watkins – 79 (F/OT) Worthington – 70, Redwood Valley – 80 St. James Area – 59, New Ulm – 84...
COLUMBUS — In terms of an "on paper" matchup, they get no bigger. On Sunday, the Western Reserve and Tiffin Calvert boys basketball programs came to an agreement to play a non-league game on Saturday in Collins. Both teams were under the maximum of the 22-game schedule allowed. After...
WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls basketball season ended Saturday with a 53-34 loss to Finneytown a Division III sectional game at Fred Summers Court. Finneytown (9-9) advances to play East Clinton in the next round, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Blanchester ends its season at 8-14.
TROY — The Piqua girls basketball team lost to Bellbrook 73-29 in Troy D-I sectional action at the Trojan Activity Center. Piqua stayed close for one quarter, trailing 15-11 before Bellbrook pulled away. Piqua closes the season with a 3-20 record. Taylor Scohy led Bellbrook with 20 points. Olivia...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary’s reign atop the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings continues after a flawless week of three road trips to Cuyahoga County. The defending OHSAA Division II state champions began last week with a 71-63 win at Brush and closed it with a 75-66 victory Friday against St. Edward.
Amateur boxing returns to the area this weekend. Twelve amateur bouts are scheduled for Saturday night at the Metroplex in Liberty Township. Southside boxing owner Jack Loew is putting on his first card of 2022. "We got a lot of good young kids and we have some big tournaments coming...
Comments / 0