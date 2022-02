It would be one of the biggest projects of its kind in the country, maybe even the world. At least four roads, 34 human-made islands amounting to 18,000 acres, 190 miles of new shoreline, LEED-certified communities and a $6.5 billion-plus price tag spanning 15 years. One company’s plan to deepen Utah Lake and use the dredged material to create islands, all in an effort to combat toxic algal blooms and invasive species, is ambitious.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO