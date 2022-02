A police officer was shot after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Pomona Thursday evening, Pomona Police Department officials said. A Pomona police officer was struck in the leg after a shootout began between the suspect and police sometime before 8 p.m. on Angela Street and Chanslor Street. The officer was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Pomona Police Department said in a tweet.

POMONA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO