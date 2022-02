Current Records: College of Charleston 13-9; UNC-Wilmington 16-7 The College of Charleston Cougars haven't won a matchup against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. College of Charleston and UNC-Wilmington will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

