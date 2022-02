Pepsi set a new growth record for the business in 2021. Profitability held up despite soaring costs. Management is ready to deliver much more cash to shareholders in 2022. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) investors are feeling flush again. On Thursday morning, the beverage and snack-food giant announced plans to deliver more cash to its shareholders after it closed out a record fiscal 2021. And the management team, led by CEO Ramon Laguarta, projected another strong year ahead for sales and earnings growth.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO