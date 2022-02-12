Was that Cobb Vanth at the end of The Book of Boba Fett?

The first season of Star Wars TV spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which concluded this week, seemed like an open goal. After two hit seasons of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett would finally, finally give Star Wars fans what they’ve craved – or acted out themselves with action figures – for decades: adventures following the fearsome, mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett, first glimpsed in a TV special, then The Empire Strikes Back, and then finally Return of the Jedi, during which he appeared to be unceremoniously killed. He was resurrected, now played by fan fave Temuera Morrison, during a recent episode of The Mandalorian, which later teased Fett’s own spinoff.
