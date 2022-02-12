ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was that Cobb Vanth at the end of The Book of Boba Fett?

By Jennifer Renson
Cover picture for the articleThe Book of Boba Fett has wrapped up on Disney Plus, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t have some questions and speculations, one of them being the end credit scene of the season finale Chapter 7, “In the Name of Honor.”. The entire episode was...

epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Reveals Shocking Rogue One Connection

The Book of Boba Fett reveals shocking new look at a Rogue One fan favorite!. There is little doubt that fans got a little carried away while watching the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett since it felt like they were tuning in to a different Star Wars show. After all, EpisoAfter all, Episode de 5 focused mainly on Din Djarin, the protag, the lead protagonist of The Mandalorian. However, this week's episode also gave us a surprising new look at a fan-favorite character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Makes Massive Change to Sequel Trilogy's Story

Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, this article contains major spoilers so read at your own risk!. After seeing his game-changing cameo in The Mandalorian Season 2's epic finale, there's no longer any doubt that Luke Skywalker will be a central figure in the MandoVerse moving forward and the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett pretty much solidified that. Chapter 6 is centered on Grogu trying to master the ways for the Force under Luke's tutelage and the said episode makes a stunning revelation that may change the way we see the entire sequel trilogy.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Book of Boba Fett is making Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Jedi look bad

With a reliance on flashbacks and fan service, The Book of Boba Fett has struggled to engage me in any meaningful way. That said, it has done one thing I never expected a Star Wars TV series to do; it’s made me question just how noble Star Wars characters Luke and Obi-Wan Kenobi really were.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Book of Boba Fett Has Created a Massive Jedi Plot Hole

This Star Wars article contains spoilers. Nobody puts Baby Yoda in the corner. Well, other than Luke Skywalker. In Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” Luke gives Grogu a choice so impossible that several million Star Wars fans cried out in terror, and, as of now, have not been suddenly silenced. By forbidding Grogu his love of his foster-father, Din Djarin, Master Skywalker seems to be repeating the mistakes that led to his father’s own downfall.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Star Wars confirms location of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple

The official Star Wars website just confirmed Luke and Grogu are on the same planet that is shown in the Sequel Trilogy. StarWars.com confirmed on their site the planet Luke Skywalker is training Grogu on in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 is the same one shown in scenes from the Sequel Trilogy.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Are We Sure Yoda Was a Great Jedi?

Yoda: The wisest, strongest, and surely the oldest of all the Jedi. Plus funny it is, when he talks with words out of order. Everyone loves Yoda. It wouldn’t be Star Wars without Yoda. But Yoda made some mistakes. Okay, actually Yoda made a lot of mistakes. When you...
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 6: Every Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret

The following post and video contains SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6. The Book of Boba Fett continues to evolve into what we might as well call Star Wars: The TV Show. Boba Fett is barely onscreen and instead we get the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, and ... are we forgetting anyone? Oh, and Cad Bane. They’re all doing their own stuff while Boba Fett is sitting in his palace doing who knows what.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Everything to Expect In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale

****SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1 BELOW*****. These past two weeks have left Star Wars fans blown away as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returned in Book of Boba Fett with the Darksaber and went to see our favorite little green friend Grogu in Book of Boba Fett and allowed fans to see Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) train Grogu which had so many nostalgic references to Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back (1980) with Luke carry Grogu on his back and training him just like how he was trained by Grand Master Yoda. Dave Filoni directed the episode and left fans in shock after having moments like Luke talking to Ahsoka, seeing Grogu’s perspective of Order 66, and of course seeing the silhouette in the desert of the legendary bounty hunter himself, Cad Bane.
MOVIES
NME

What does ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ mean for the future of Star Wars?

The first season of Star Wars TV spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which concluded this week, seemed like an open goal. After two hit seasons of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett would finally, finally give Star Wars fans what they’ve craved – or acted out themselves with action figures – for decades: adventures following the fearsome, mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett, first glimpsed in a TV special, then The Empire Strikes Back, and then finally Return of the Jedi, during which he appeared to be unceremoniously killed. He was resurrected, now played by fan fave Temuera Morrison, during a recent episode of The Mandalorian, which later teased Fett’s own spinoff.
MOVIES
Polygon

Book of Boba Fett is so much better when you realize Boba Fett is the series villain

From the pilot onward, season 1 of Book of Boba Fett had a major hero problem — a protagonist (Temuera Morrison) who’s largely opaque, and so detached from his own story that he’s readily and repeatedly upstaged by visitors from several other Star Wars series. It’s often unclear why Boba does anything he does, and the show doesn’t give viewers much reason to engage with his primary goal of becoming the crime boss in Mos Espa, a city on the little-loved planet of Tatooine. Even his big turning-point conversation with his right-hand assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) doesn’t cast much light on what he wants out of life, besides a cushier retirement plan than the original Star Wars trilogy gave him. (Not hard, when that retirement plan was a thousand years of agony in a Sarlacc pit.) When Fennec asks why he wants to head up a crime family, he says “Why not?”
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Possibly Confirmed Who Saved Grogu During Order 66

Grogu's savior during Order 66 may have been revealed in The Book of Boba Fett!. There is little doubt that fans were delighted when Grogu finally appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. After all, it was awesome to see the youngling taking his Jedi training seriously but it was also teased that he would soon be reunited with Din Djarin. But is it possible that Chapter Six also revealed who it was that saved Grogu during Order 66? An interesting connection to Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have confirmed the mystery savior!
MOVIES
