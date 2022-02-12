After unseasonably warm weekend start, wintry mix could kick off in Hampton Roads with Super Bowl

Catherine Chalkey of Suffolk plays in the sand with her daughter, Anna, 3, on Saturday at 31st Street in Virginia Beach, as the temperature hovered near 70 degrees. Stacy Parker/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Mother Nature’s offensive power this season has brought a wild match up of weather events from spring-like warm days to crippling snow storms across the region.

Super Bowl Sunday will deliver a cold snap after a play-on-the-beach kind of Saturday, with the temperature hovering near 70 degrees.

By kickoff time, Hampton Roads could see light snow flurries.

“You’ll be able to watch the pre-game show for a few hours before it changes over,” said Ryan Rogers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

For the number crunchers, here are some key stats:

In Hampton Roads, there’s a 30% chance of a rain/snow mix in the early afternoon, but it’s more likely to snow after sunset.

Only half of an inch of snow is expected in Hampton Roads.

Areas northwest of Richmond and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore could get up to 2 inches of snow.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s early Monday.

