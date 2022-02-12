ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCtVk9d00

Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday.

D'Maurian Williams added 21 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Williams also had six assists.

Kareem Reid had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (15-10, 9-3 Big South Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ludovic Dufeal added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Claudell Harris Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11). Tahlik Chavez added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 13 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Jan. 5.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
NBA
FOX Sports

Hightower leads Winthrop over Presbyterian 65-61

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and D.J. Burns Jr. had 17 points as Winthrop edged past Presbyterian 65-61 on Saturday. Winthrop (17-8, 10-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game, did not trail after a three-point play by Burns gave the Eagles a 49-48 lead with 6:02 remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
watchstadium.com

Jayden Gardner Leads Cavaliers To The Win

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner’s hot-shooting in the first half helped the Cavaliers build a big lead over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gardner scored 15 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor on his way to a game-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s big performance […]
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
College Basketball
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Basketball
USC Gamecock

Gallery: South Carolina Softball's Gamecock Invitational

The South Carolina softball team opened up its season in with the Gamecock Invitational on Feb. 11. The three day invitational saw the Gamecocks finish the weekend with a 3-1 record, defeating Virginia, Lipscomb, and George Washington. Players for South Carolina's softball team talk before a play during a game...
COLUMBIA, SC
WAVY News 10

Aluma takes over late, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just under three minutes left, Aluma found […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Star News

UNCW women's basketball fires its coach. What's next?

The UNCW women’s basketball program will have a new head coach next fall after fifth-year leader Karen Barefoot was relieved of her duties, the school announced late Monday in a press release. Assistant Tina Martin will lead the team the rest of the season, starting with Wednesday's game at William & Mary.  ...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Reid
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison handles Aliceville 47-35 to advance to NW Regional for 1st time since 2006

ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs were back home to host the Sub-Regional round Monday night and they collected a 47-35 win over Aliceville to punch their ticket to this year’s Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time in 15 years. Baskets were hard to come by in the opening period for both teams. Aliceville scored on a pair of baskets in the paint to grab an early 4-0 lead. Addison went scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of the first quarter before Molly Gilbreath knocked down a short jumper to put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard....
ADDISON, AL
KCAU 9 News

Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WLOS.com

UNCA downs USC Upstate behind Pember's 29 point day

SPARTANBURG, SC — WLOS ((UNCA ATHLETICS)) -- The UNC Asheville Men's Basketball team traveled down the mountain to Spartanburg on Saturday, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans in a Big South Divisional matchup at the G.B. Hodge Center 83-56. Drew Pember led all scorers with 29 points, going 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, grabbing six rebounds in the process. LJ Thorpe poured in 19 points going 8-of-12 from the floor, while Tajion Jones scored 12. As a unit, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-14 shooting from downtown (21.4%) and winning the turnover battle 16-11.
SPARTANBURG, SC
foxwilmington.com

Sims scores 26 to lead Seahawks past William & Mary in overtime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jaylen Sims scored 26 points to lead the UNCW men’s basketball team to an 80-73 overtime victory over William & Mary at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks held a sizeable lead late in the contest before the Tribe scored the last nine points of regulation to force the overtime.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big South Conference#Runnin#Charleston Southern 88 63#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Sources: Denver Broncos expected to hire Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as RB coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs, sources told ESPN. Wheatley, 50, has led Morgan State, an HBCU program, the past three years, although the team did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's 5-18 overall at Morgan State.
NFL
utrockets.com

Rockets Fall to UNC Wilmington in Extra Innings, 9-7

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Toledo wrapped up play at the Charleston Southern Tournament on Sunday with a 9-7 (8 inn.) loss to UNC Wilmington. The Rockets fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, rallied to tie the score at 5-5 in the seventh, but surrendered four runs in the eighth. An eighth-inning rally put two runs on the board but it wasn't enough as Toledo fell to 2-3 on the season.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

Brown scores 22 to carry The Citadel over VMI 83-79

LEXINGTON, V.A. (AP) - Hayden Brown had 22 points and made four free throws in the final 26 seconds as The Citadel held off VMI 83-79 on Saturday. Tyler Moffe and David Maynard added 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 Southern Conference). Stephen Clark had 10 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
CHARLESTON, SC
wvlt.tv

No. 16 Lady Vols top UNCG, Maryland on opening day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 16-ranked Tennessee softball team opened the 2022 campaign in winning fashion on Friday, taking victories over UNC Greensboro and Maryland by scores of 4-0 and 2-1, respectively, on the first day of FIU’s Felsberg Invitational. Friday’s action marked the beginning of a new...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
13newsnow.com

Lady Pirates sweep UNC Asheville with a 61-52 win

HAMPTON, Va. — The Lady Pirates complete the sweep against UNC Asheville winning 61-52 Saturday in a rematch from Thursday evening. Nylah Young and Victoria Mason power the Lady Pirate offense leading to the win Saturday afternoon. Young notched a double-double, her third of the season, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Mason scored 14 points (2-3 3PT) and dished out five assists.
HAMPTON, VA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy