Basketball

Bell scores 22 to lift Drexel over Northeastern 67-51

 2 days ago

Xavier Bell had 22 points as Drexel beat Northeastern 67-51 on Saturday.

Melik Martin had 13 points for Drexel (12-11, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added four blocks. Camren Wynter had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Northeastern scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Chris Doherty had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (7-18, 1-13). Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had 12 points.

The Dragons improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Drexel defeated Northeastern 76-68 on Jan. 15.

