ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Minor scores 21 to lift Merrimack past Wagner 80-65 in OT

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCtVgcj00

Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday.

Ziggy Reid had 19 points for Merrimack (10-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 18 points. Mikey Watkins had 14 points and eight assists.

Merrimack outscored Wagner 22-7 in overtime.

Wagner scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Will Martinez scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Seahawks (17-3, 11-1), whose 14-game winning streak was snapped. Alex Morales added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors evened the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Merrimack 71-57 on Jan. 23.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
abc17news.com

Estrada scores 21 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 80-66

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware. Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jyare Davis had 16 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-9, 7-5).
BASKETBALL
bceagles.com

Eagles Grind Out Road Win at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Kelly Browne scored the game-winning goal with under 90 seconds to play in the third period as the Boston College women's hockey team grinded out a 3-2 win over Merrimack on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. For the second consecutive day, the Eagles and Warriors...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jordan Minor#Warriors#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Dallas News

Emmanuel Bandoumel scores 23 to lift SMU past East Carolina 80-66

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel had a career-high 23 points as SMU beat East Carolina 80-66 on Saturday night. Michael Weathers had 13 points for SMU (18-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Weathers added 11 points. Zach Nutall had 10 points. Kendric Davis, the Mustangs’ leading scorer at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Our favorite 8 photos as Concord and Springport battle in boys basketball

CONCORD, MI -- Concord and Springport high school battled in boys basketball at Concord High School with Concord coming out on top, 68-34, on Friday, Feb. 11. Mekhi Wingfield, a sophmore at Concord, took the spotlight during Friday’s game. Wingfield stole the ball and scored with a dunk seconds before halftime.
CONCORD, MI
KVIA

Robertson scores in OT to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Jets

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA, NBPA after two-year ban

After a two-year ban for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated to play in the league. Evans, 32, is eligible to begin negotiating with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday at noon ET, the league announced on Monday. Evans is...
NBA
101.9 The Rock

Oliver Leads Fort Kent To Win Over Hodgdon; Recap and Scoring

The final standings in Class C Girls North saw a shakeup after the game played between Fort Kent and Hodgdon on Thursday. Earlier in the season Fort Kent travelled to Hodgdon and the Hawks came out with a 76-37 victory. Fort Kent was ready for the rematch and a win would greatly improve their spot in the standings heading into the post-season.
FORT KENT, ME
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Net 18 in Season Opening Win Against Wagner

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel rallied behind a seven goal third quarter for its first victory of the year over Wagner, 18-7. The Dragons saw scores from nine different players, led by Lucy Schneidereith and Colleen Grady who combined for seven goals and four assists. Grady's first assist of the day...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goterriers.com

Terriers Forced to Split Weekend Series after 5-2 Loss at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Junior Nadia Mattivi and senior Mackenna Parker each tallied third-period goals, but the Boston University women's ice hockey team suffered a 5-2 setback to Vermont on Saturday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse. After BU (11-13-5, 10-8-4) snapped the Catamounts' nation-best nine-game win streak yesterday, Vermont (20-10-2, 17-71) rebounded...
BURLINGTON, VT
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Falls Short at New Hampshire 54-51

DURHAM, N.H. – Host New Hampshire (5-17, 2-9 AE) had three players reach double figures in scoring and defeated Binghamton (5-16, 1-10 AE) 54-51 in an America East women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. The game marked the first of three straight road contests that the Bearcats will play in a five-day stretch.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ABC News

LA Clippers' Norman Powell out indefinitely because of fractured bone in left foot

The LA Clippers have lost yet another top player indefinitely this season after recently acquired Norman Powell was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot on Sunday. Powell suffered the injury Thursday when he scored 19 points in 34 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Powell sat out Saturday's 99-97 win over the Mavericks with what the team initially called turf toe.
NBA
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Ends Longest Winning Streak in the Country After Overtime Victory at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team headed down to Staten Island and beat Wagner College on Saturday afternoon in overtime. Going into the game, the Seahawks had the longest winning streak in the country at 14 games. The Warriors scored an outrageous 22 points in the final five-minute stanza to win the game by 15.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
iBerkshires.com

Coody Leads Mount Greylock Girls Past Drury

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Charlotte Coody dominated the boards at both ends of the floor Friday to lead the Mount Greylock girls basketball team to a 39-36 win over Drury. The win gave the Mounties (4-11) their second victory in four games and avenged a 10-point loss to the Blue Devils in January.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy