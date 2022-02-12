Haines’ 27 Leads Central Aroostook Over Sumner In OT In Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. - Coker University men's basketball fell at Mars Hill on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 88-74. Demar Anderson led the Cobras with a career-high 24 points, while Williams Onyeodi added 18 points in the game. Glenn Bynum Jr. chipped 12 points in the game, while Zavier Measmer contributed 11 points. Raymond Bellamy also scored nine points in the game. Onyeodi led the way on the glass with seven rebounds, while Bellamy also finished with six rebounds. Four other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Anderson and Bellamy each dished out four assists in the game, while Bynum and Measmer also helped on one Coker bucket apiece in the game. Bellamy registered a team-high three steals, while four others each recorded one steal in the game. Onyeodi and Bellamy each posted one block in the game.

