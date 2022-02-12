ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach Woman Jailed On Stalking, Intimidation Charges

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago
Meghan Micle, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department charged and jailed a local woman on charges of intimidation, aggravated stalking, and burglary. That woman is now free on $9,000 bond.

Meghan Micle of Harbor Circle in Delray Beach was taken into custody Friday evening. She was booked into jail at 8:17 p.m. on Friday and released on bond just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

While the affidavit of probable cause continues to be processed mid-day Saturday, the Palm Beach County Jail reports she was locked up on the following, specific charges:

“Aggravated stalking, follow, harass, cyberstalk, (make) credible threat to a person,” “Intimidation — written or electronic threat to kill or (induce) bodily harm on another,” and “burglary, unoccupied dwelling unarmed.”

Micle is no stranger to the court system in Palm Beach County. She is facing another alleged stalking accusation that was initiated on January 5th, 2022.

We will update once the probable cause affidavit is processed.

