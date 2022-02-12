Giants GM Joe Schoen: We will have difficult salary-cap decisions to make

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen seems to be in cost-cutting mode already. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants doled out a few big-ticket contracts in free agency during Dave Gettleman‘s final years as GM, handing out deals to James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson. Those contracts are among those that have pushed the Giants over the projected 2022 salary cap. The Giants are more than $11 million over the cap, and GM Joe Schoen told NBC Sports’ Peter King last month he wants to clear about $40 million in cap space before the start of the new league year.

“It’s a concern, and it’s real. There are going to be difficult decisions that are going to have to be made,” Schoen said recently, via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Some cap-casualty candidates include Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Kyle Rudolph. Despite Martinez delivering his usual high-end tackle production in 2020, the veteran linebacker suffered an ACL tear in September. Martinez might need to take a pay cut to stay, Vacchiano offers, although the 28-year-old linebacker is attached to only an $8.4 million salary. Cutting Martinez would save the Giants more than $8 million, while an expected Rudolph ouster will add $5 million to that total. As a post-June 1 cut, Shepard would save nearly $9 million if he were released. Shepard is the Giants’ longest-tenured player, arriving as a second-round 2016 pick but has battled injuries for much of his career. Bradberry serves as Big Blue’s No. 1 cornerback, although Vacchiano adds he should not be considered a lock to be part of next year’s team. A post-June 1 designation makes a Bradberry release worth $13 million. Of course, the Giants would run into a major cornerback need in the event they cut Bradberry. The ex-Panther’s three-year, $45 million deal expires after next season.

