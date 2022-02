Traders in London joined a global sell-off sparked by fears over tensions in eastern Europe on Monday.For the second time in just three weeks fears that built over a weekend led to major drops in markets around the world.In London the FTSE 100 ended the day down 1.7%, after trading as much as 2.3% lower earlier in the day.The 129.43 point drop to 7,531.59 was slightly better than the Monday three weeks ago when the index dropped nearly 200 points.But it wiped out more or less all the gains that the FTSE made last week, when markets were buoyant.It came...

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO