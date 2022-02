OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 4 3/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 21 cents, March KC wheat is down 9 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 10 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 5 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 184.32 points and March crude oil is up $0.86 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.180 and April gold is up $27.20 per ounce. Red numbers continue to dot the grain and soybean quote board, led by the sharp decline in both meal and soybean values. A bit of rain in central Argentina over the weekend and a better chance for more showers next week has this weather market nervous.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO