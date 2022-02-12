Vagrancy, violence force NYC church to post ‘No Trespassing’ sign

First Baptist Church on West 79th Street was forced to post a "No Trespassing" sign after a series of violent attacks near the house of worship. J.C.Rice

It’s a sign of the times.

An Upper West Side church posted a “No Trespassing” sign on its front steps and a steel chain across its entrance in January, after its stoop became a sanctuary of vagrancy and violence.

The First Baptist Church at the corner of West 79th Street and Broadway was forced to violate the cardinal rule of Christianity – forgive those who trespass against us – following violent attacks against at least five people and the constant presence over the past year of homeless men living in squalor on the steps.

“They drink alcohol, they smoke, they eat, they throw garbage, they defecate and they urinate all over the place,” Dale Brown, president of the West 79th Street Block Association, said of the homeless horde.

The stairs are normally used by parishioners to enter Sunday services. Church officials, including Pastor Harry Fujiwara, did not respond to requests for comment.

A wave of bloody violence unfolded on the church’s corner in recent weeks, according to NYPD reports.

Two women were beaten bloody and hospitalized following what police say was an unprovoked attack Dec. 2 near the church entrance. Darrell Johnson, 28, a homeless man, was charged with assault.

On Dec. 14, three people were attacked on West 79th Street by a man wielding a golf club. Elvin Torres, 36, of Brooklyn was arrested in the attacks.

On New Year’s Day, police responded to a call of disorderly conduct outside the church, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The city witnessed a major crime surge in January, the NYPD reported, with robberies up 33.1% (1,251 vs. 940), grand larceny increasing 58.1% (4,047 vs. 2,559) and shootings up 31.6% (100 vs. 76) compared with January 2021. The 20th Precinct, which includes the church and much of the Upper West Side, reports that felony and misdemeanor assaults are stagnant year to year (23), while grand larceny has shot up 77.8% (48 vs. 27), outpacing the citywide increase.

The West Side Rag first reported the appearance of the “No Trespassing” sign at The First Baptist Church.

Machete Lopez, one of the homeless men who had been camped out on the church steps in recent months, blamed the violence on outside agitators. His group, mostly immigrants from Mexico, has since moved just a few yards away to the Broadway median, which has also raised the ire of the neighborhood.

“We like it here better,” said Lopez, citing the warm air that rises from the subway grates on the median, while admitting the problems on the church steps had become untenable. “We don’t blame them for making us move.”

City Councilwoman Gale Brewer, who represents much of the Upper West Side, said the city continues to fail its most vulnerable citizens, despite a $2.1 billion budget for the Department of Homeless Services.

“We’re still not addressing as a city the mental health and substances abuse issues that are the foundations of many of our problems, including homelessness,” said Brewer, the former Manhattan borough president.

The homeless men who had been camped out on the church steps have moved to a median on Broadway.

She said the city recently secured $265 million in state funding to combat the opioid crisis, and hopes it can be used to address quality-of-life issues that have overwhelmed the city.

Until then, members of the First Baptist Church will enter Sunday services through a side entrance on West 79th Street.

“It’s terrible the church had to do what it had to do,” said Brown, the block association leader. “But they had to protect their parishioners.”