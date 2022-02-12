Cold before Wednesday warmup, but more rain on the way

Tuesday is expected to be very cold, but there will be a big warmup Wednesday into Thursday - with more rain on the way.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and just a tad warmer, with highs near 30. WNW wind to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and very cold with lows near 18. Light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with sun and clouds. Highs in the low- to mid-40s. Mostly cloudy and milder Wednesday night with temperatures steady in the low- to mid-40s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a threat for rain late. Better chance for rain at night. Highs near 57 degrees. Rain at night with lows near 50.

FRIDAY, Early rain, partly sunny, breezy and turning colder. Morning highs around 50, with temps in the 30s and 40s by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Cold and breezy with sun and clouds. Highs near 41. Lows near 26.