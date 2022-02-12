ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Minnesota Vikings and A Bowl To Forget

By Cole Smith
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Sunday, most fans skipped the NFL Pro Bowl. Those that suffered through the nearly-three hour scrimmage complained and threw sharp criticism towards the game. Fans could count on one hand the amount of times a player went to the ground. On one hand, it’s hard to believe the players don’t...

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Norseman

Vikings add two more coaches to incoming staff

Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff is continuing to take shape, as the Minnesota Vikings appear to have selected a couple more coaches to join the team next week. One of those has been in and around the NFL for quite a while in Deshea Townsend, who will be coming in to coach the Vikings’ secondary. Townsend had a solid career as a player, spending twelve seasons as a cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. From there, he moved into the coaching ranks, coaching defensive backs with the Arizona Cardinals, Mississippi State University, the Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants. In 2019, he joined the Chicago Bears as their secondary coach, and had been there for the past three seasons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morton
Person
Bud Grant
Person
Vince Lombardi
Person
Joe Kapp
Dallas Sports Focus

Emmitt Smith on state of the Dallas Cowboys: ‘You see great talent being wasted. You see time passing.’

The Super Bowl is happening on Sunday and obviously the Dallas Cowboys are not in. Welcome to life over the last quarter century and counting. It feels like morale is a bit lower around the Cowboys after their latest season ended than it has been in the past. There was reason to truly and legitimately believe in the team this season, only to be let down down by the same old result, this time in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings latest hire makes Patrick Peterson return more likely

With the Minnesota Vikings hiring Deshea Townsend to coach their defensive backs, it essentially guarantees that Patrick Peterson will be back in the Twin Cities on a new contract. Patrick Peterson is increasingly likely to return to the Minnesota Vikings, especially with Deshea Townsend joining Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff....
NFL
247Sports

Emmitt Smith on Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought: Lack of discipline, 'stupid things' are holding team back

The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for the 2021 campaign, but the team's 12-win regular season came to a quick end in the postseason when Dallas was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round of the NFC playoffs. The Cowboys have not reached the Super Bowl, much less the NFC Championship Game, since the 1995 season, and retired three-time Super Bowl champion Dallas running back Emmitt Smith says there are many issues to point to for that 26-year drought.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Bowl#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Green Bay Packers#The Divisional Playoffs#Colts#The Cleveland Browns#Afl
NBC Sports

Everson Griffen plans to keep playing

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen had his 2021 season disrupted by a mental-health incident that played out on social media. He’s now doing better, and he hopes to keep his career going in 2022. Griffen told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings (for now)...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Who Are In The Super Bowl

Admittedly, this one is going to be a pretty short list, but here goes. There are indeed some former Vikings playing in the Super Bowl. Take a peak at the Bengals roster and you’ll likely have two names stand out: Riley Reiff and Trae Waynes. Reiff, unfortunately, won’t be playing since he’s on the IR. Waynes, in contrast, ought to find his way onto the field. If I were the Rams, I’d ensure Cooper Kupp gets onto Waynes whenever I get the chance. Kupp should be able to find room to operate with his quickness and deception.
NFL
NBC Sports

Will Kirk Cousins do a new deal with Vikings?

Last year, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he wasn’t inclined to re-do his contract with the team before it expired after the 2022 season. The expected hiring of Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell could change that. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Cousins plans to let...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Hiring A Rams Coach But Look More Like the Bengals

With the Minnesota Vikings planning to hire Kevin O’Connell the moment he walks out of the stadium after Super Bowl Sunday, it’s worth pondering what the Los Angeles Rams’ OC will be able to do with the Vikings’ roster. O’Connell oversees the prolific Rams’ offense. Can...
NFL
MIX 108

Did You Know The Minnesota Vikings Lead The NFL In This Statistic Since 2000?

DUI - 237 arrests. The top 5 teams the lead the league in arrests are:. Honestly, I was surprised to see the Vikings leading the league in this statistic. Lets break down what puts the Purple People Eaters on top. When you click on your team, it will show you two graphics: Top Players and Top Crimes. Here are the top five offenders from the purple and gold:
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys WATCH: 'Frauds': Owner Jerry Jones on Eagles 'Good Time' Fans

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is addressing his love-hate relationship with the passionate fans of the Philadelphia Eagles as only he can. Jones, having fun during Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles, is taking what on the surface seems like sharp jabs at "Philthy,'' but in reality, it's a long-distance hug from the multi-billionaire.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

3 Former Vikings The Team May Consider Bringing Back in Free Agency

With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now time to firmly look ahead to free agency. That work has already begun on Purple PTSD (just as it surely has in Minnesota’s front office). To climb back into contention, the Vikings will be looking to free agency for a talent infusion. The degree to which they participate in the frenzy remains to be seen, and yet we can be certain that additions will be made.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Danielle Hunter Leaving the Vikings Is Now a Real Possibility

The Minnesota Vikings dedicated the 2022 offseason to wholesale change, replacing general manager Rick Spielman with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Mike Zimmer with presumptive candidate, Kevin O’Connell. The embracement of change is exciting, but sometimes change doesn’t proceed exactly as one might expect. Adofo-Mensah has an impending...
NFL
FanSided

Is the offensive line actually still an issue for the Minnesota Vikings?

Do the Minnesota Vikings need to continue to worry about the offensive line?. Over the past few seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have poured plenty of resources into the offensive line after that unit was detrimental to the offense. Brian O’Neill was the sole bright spot on the line for a few years but the help has come since 2020.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy