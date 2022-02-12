The Minnesota Vikings and A Bowl To Forget

Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff is continuing to take shape, as the Minnesota Vikings appear to have selected a couple more coaches to join the team next week. One of those has been in and around the NFL for quite a while in Deshea Townsend, who will be coming in to coach the Vikings’ secondary. Townsend had a solid career as a player, spending twelve seasons as a cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. From there, he moved into the coaching ranks, coaching defensive backs with the Arizona Cardinals, Mississippi State University, the Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants. In 2019, he joined the Chicago Bears as their secondary coach, and had been there for the past three seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO