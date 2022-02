We like our food like we like our summers. Hot, hot, hot. Everything in Austin is better with a little heat, and nobody knows this better than Yellowbird. Their hot sauces are purse-worthy (take them everywhere), but luckily for us, most of our favorite Austin restaurants are wise enough to have them on deck. While we've been keen on these spicy concoctions for quite awhile, we figured it was time to sit down à la Hot Ones and try each of their sauces one by one. Here's what we found.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO