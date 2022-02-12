Riverfront Park maintenance projects begin next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on visiting Riverfront Park in the near future, you might find a few new obstacles in your way.

Despite the park planning to stay open for most activities, there will be some maintenance projects in the works soon. The park is planning for a busy summer of construction this year.

Here’s hoping you didn’t want to go on a scenic adventure with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, as the Numerica SkyRide will be closed from Feb. 14-18. The SkyRide will undergo an annual cable inspection and needs all cabins to be removed.

The U.S. Pavilion will also be closed from Feb. 14 – 17. Spokane Parks and Recreation said the January 2021 windstorm damaged some light blades from the pavilion, which they will work to fix. They plan to open the gates for public access after 5 p.m. during the week. You can check the status for future light shows here .

Lastly, the Looff Carrousel has pending closure dates from late February through March. There will be annual cosmetic maintenance on the antique horses this spring. It is unknown when the carousel will open back up, but Spokane Parks and Rec says they will say when it is ready.

While there are ongoing projects, do not let it phase your plans to visit the park. The public is encouraged to visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon for Valentines on Ice . Ice season ends Feb. 28, so it’s the perfect time to glide before it’s gone for good.

READ: Medical Lake native comes in second for Jeopardy! National College Championship semi-finals

READ: ‘It feels like home’: ESPN analyst serves ‘Farnham Flatbread’ in Spokane to support the fight against cancer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.