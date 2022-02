STORRS — It’s been 29 years since the UConn women’s basketball team lost two games in a row. On Friday, the streak that spans 1,044 games was at risk. But just as the team has done after every loss since March 1993, UConn and coach Geno Auriemma responded with a complete turnaround: The No. 8-ranked Huskies defeated DePaul 84-60 Friday night after losing to Villanova Wednesday.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO