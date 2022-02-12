ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

February 12, 2022

The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

Carousel Community Events VeteransAuroraEventsRay MooreVeterans. Aurora resident and WWII veteran, 99 year-old Ray Moore, receives birthday drive-by parade. Friends and...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

Naperville youth to collect 1,000 shoes

Logan Brown of Naperville is collecting 1,000 shoes for her Eagle Scout project. In a Facebook post, Brown, a Neuqua Valley High School junior, said she will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church,1852 95th Street in Naperville. Earlier contributions can be left at a donation box at 4511 Duncan Court in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Shoes

Logan Brown of Naperville is collecting 1,000 shoes for her Eagle Scout project. In a Facebook post, Brown, a Neuqua Valley High School junior, said she will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church,1852 95th Street in Naperville. Earlier contributions...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Water Street Studios exhibit in Batavia

The opening reception for the next Water Street Studios exhibit will feature artists Chris Hodge, Dave Wensel, Perry Slade, Pedro Palacios, Dave Sobotka, and will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Those who attend can mingle with other art lovers and support their favorite local community...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Family roots, information, available February 11, virtually

Following one’s family roots gives a sense of belonging and history. In today’s modern world, there are more resources than ever to learn about one’s ancestry. Yes, DNA tests are wonderful advances in science to trace family lineage, but a DNA test won’t show a great-great grandfather’s photo or provide a copy of a birth certificate. For those personal touches, interested persons must know where to look. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is host to a virtual program Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. entitled Unusual Places to Find Births and Naturalizations.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Veterans Women’s Voices at Cantigny Park

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton announced a special edition of its Veteran Voices series featuring two women who served in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division. They will share their service experiences and answer questions on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The event is free, but requires advance registration at FDMuseum.org.
WHEATON, IL
The Voice

Therapy Dog Club visits hospitals again

Just like everybody else, members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club are working within protocols so that youngsters may meet with four legged friends, hospital staff members will receive comfort and reading programs for children which will, in a small way, return to local libraries. Going forward within a partial schedule of visiting and by using safety protocols the comfort dog teams are excited to return to visitation after time off.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Parade#One Year Subscription
The Voice

Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club

Just like everybody else, members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club are working within protocols so that youngsters may meet with four legged friends, hospital staff members will receive comfort and reading programs for children which will, in a small way, return to local libraries. Going forward within a...
PETS
The Voice

Former nuclear sub officer at Aurora Navy League

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday Feb. 15 dinner meeting at the private room of the Riverview Diner, IL-25 and Mill Street, Montgomery. It is a very large private room and can be entered from the north door, or through the restaurant. There is plenty of parking.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fifty red flags of drug abuse March 3

West Aurora School District 129 will sponsor “The Wake Up Call,” a program exploring 50 red flags of drug abuse, Thursday, March 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Herget Middle School, 1550 Deerpath Road in Aurora. The program is free to the public. Attendees must be...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora City Council approves Juneteenth as paid holiday

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, Council members unanimously approved a Resolution designating Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city of Aurora government employees, beginning in June. Non-emergency offices will be closed. In June 2021, Juneteenth was signed into law as both a federal holiday...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
The Voice

Steve Westerlund tours: Iran, computer programming

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month February 2022 is Steve Westerlund. He was born February 6, 1949 in Moline, Ill. and lived in Rock Island. At age 10, his father left the family and Steve was raised by his stepfather, a hired hand, who would move to wherever there was work. Consequently, from age 10 to 16, the family lived on 11 farms, all in northern Illinois. Steve left home at age 16 and moved in with one of his friends who lived on a farm, outside of La Moille. He was graduated from La Moille High School in 1967 and moved to Chicago to attend Devry Institute for an education in electronics.
MOLINE, IL
The Voice

Women-only distribution Feb. 17

A fourth, monthly women-only food and household products distribution will be held by Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Mutual Ground domestic violence shelter, 120 Gale Street in Aurora. Women are invited. Registration and identification are not required. Rebecca “Becky” Dunnigan,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Pancake breakfast fundraiser in Oswego

The Oswego Police Explorer Post 2535 and the Kiwanis Club of Oswego are excited to announce their sixth annual pancake breakfast scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 12. This year’s annual event will be held at the Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, and will offer both dine-in and curbside pickup service for ticket-purchasing patrons.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Frosty Flapjacks: Aurora Noon Lions Club

With help from East Aurora High School students, Aurora Noon Lions Club’s Frosty Flapjacks pancake breakfast served approximately 450 patrons. Lions held the first Winter fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 29, at Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora. In addition to Lions, volunteers included 35 East Aurora High School students representing the school’s National Honor Society and Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps units.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Request for Rescue Plan inclusion

After looking at the application for American Rescue Plan Act funds in the respective portal on the Kane County Board website, I believe County leaders made a tremendous oversight by excluding community organizations that help grow food, teach people to grow food, and provide organic and healthy meals to the most vulnerable persons.
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Family Open House

Education Events Kids/YouthEventsFamily Open HouseFermilab. Fermilab’s annual Family Open House will return February 9-13 for families and kids of all ages to have the experience of America’s premier particle physics laboratory from the comfort of their homes. Activities will include live talks, pre-recorded on-demand demos and activities, trivia, virtual tours of the lab facilities, a...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Oswego Seniors, Inc. finds new home

Oswegoland Seniors, Inc. (OSI) Board of Directors recently announced it has secured a new home for the Oswego Senior Center. The facility is at 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego, the former Oswego Police Station. Since losing its lease with the Oswego School District in July 2020, the Senior Center has been in two temporary locations and has been a partner with numerous local community entities to continue their core programming.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Inclusion

Aurora Public Library District goal: Equity, diversity, inclusion, for residents. The past 16 months have been a busy time for the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (FDI) team of staff members at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD). Formed in Fall 2020, the group began outlining a plan for the year ahead. How does the Library embed equity, diversity, and inclusion...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy