February 12, 2022

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month February 2022 is Steve Westerlund. He was born February 6, 1949 in Moline, Ill. and lived in Rock Island. At age 10, his father left the family and Steve was raised by his stepfather, a hired hand, who would move to wherever there was work. Consequently, from age 10 to 16, the family lived on 11 farms, all in northern Illinois. Steve left home at age 16 and moved in with one of his friends who lived on a farm, outside of La Moille. He was graduated from La Moille High School in 1967 and moved to Chicago to attend Devry Institute for an education in electronics.

MOLINE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO