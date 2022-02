Providing workers with a safe way to report complaints can make your business stronger. You might think you know everything that goes on inside your business, but you could be unaware of issues that employees aren’t comfortable voicing to their managers, such as compliance concerns, inappropriate behavior, theft and harassment. An employee hotline gives workers a safe way to report complaints anonymously without the fear of retaliation. By empowering employees to speak up, you can improve employee satisfaction and retention, solve problems faster, and you may even be able to prevent potential lawsuits and criminal investigations.

