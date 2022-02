Patrik Laine has put on a show since the end of January. The Columbus Blue Jackets are seeing results in the standings because of that. Laine’s latest performance propelled the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win in Montreal on Saturday thanks to his late power-play goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation. There was no goalie in the world that was going to stop that shot, high off the bar and in. It made goalie Elvis Merzlikins say postgame that even if two goalies were in net, they weren’t stopping that shot.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO