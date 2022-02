Was the Dallas Mavericks trade for Kristaps Porzingis from the Knicks a failure?. Yes, it was a failure, but only when examining the results. Porzingis was an All-Star in 2018 before tearing his ACL, but he never returned to that level in Dallas. He never played more than 57 games in a season for the Mavericks and was haunted by knee issues and injuries at every turn.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO