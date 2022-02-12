ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eli Manning and Stella Artois Send Las Vegas Bartender to the Super Bowl

By Zoneil Maharaj
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v45Vz_0eCtQoik00

If you stop by ReBar during their STELLABOWL Super Bowl party on Sunday, you might find a familiar face “Manning” the bar. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning will be covering the shift for bartender (and musician/all-around dope person) Meg Defantem as part of Stella Artois’ “Make Time For The Life Artois” campaign. While Eli works the bar on Sunday, Meg will be chillin’ in a sky box at SoFi Stadium watching the Super Bowl with her fiancé! Congrats, Meg and ReBar!⁠

“When you think about the Super Bowl, it’s often about being with friends and family. But so many people are working that day and don’t get to enjoy the game,” Manning told People Magazine in an article published yesterday. “So for me to take someone’s place, and for Meg and a loved-one to get to be there at the stadium and enjoy that day is pretty special.”⁠

ReBar will also be featured in a Super Bowl commercial that was taped at the Las Vegas Arts District bar a few weeks ago. The ad spot will be screened during the STELLABOWL party.⁠

Las Vegas is one of three cities participating in the campaign. Dolphins legend Dan Marino will cover a shift in Miami while former Steeler Ryan Clark subs in for a bartender in L.A.⁠

ReBar’s STELLABOWL begins at 11 a.m. According to ReBar’s website , the admission is free and seating is on a first come, first served basis. However, seating is not guaranteed due to expanding filming on location. There will also be a food tent on the patio and Stella specials at both ReBar and Davy’s. The venue advises being on the patio by 2 p.m. to secure seating. ⁠

ReBar is located at 1225 S Main St.⁠

Feature image courtesy of Stella Artois USA.

Next Read: Super Bets: Circa Sports and the Big Game

Comments / 0

