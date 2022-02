According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards has been dealing with tendinitis in his left patella but has managed to play through the issue. The ailment has clearly not hindered his production as the 20-year-old has scored in double figures in four of his past five games while posting averages of 20.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds over that stretch.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO