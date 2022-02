PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 11. US 60 eastbound is closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive for lane striping work from Sunday 3 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m. US 60 eastbound on-ramp at Priest Drive is open Consider detouring on eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Ave. I-10 eastbound drivers in the downtown Phoenix area also can consider detouring on Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound to reach US 60 eastbound. I-10 drivers in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area can consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 northbound to reach US 60 eastbound. Drivers on SR 143 southbound can travel west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to enter I-10 eastbound.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO