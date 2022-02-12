ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Anchor Thrift Shop closing due to fire code issues

By Anna King, Katie Park
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Following the investigation, the Saint Albans Fire Department confirms the Anchor Thrift Store will be closing due to “fire code issues.”

They say the fire was preventable and could have been worse had it not been promptly stopped.

The fire marshall says the store will remain closed until “issues are resolved to the satisfaction of the fire marshall of the St. Albans Fire Department.”

UPDATE: An investigation is underway to determine the cause of fire at the Anchor Thrift Store in Saint Albans.

The fire was contained to the storage area of the store and no neighboring businesses have damage.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officials are on the scene of an active thrift store fire in Saint Albans.

Everyone is said to have gotten out of the store safely.

We have our 13 News crew on the way to the scene, and we will update you with information as the story develops.

