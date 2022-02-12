ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save more than 50% on expandable suitcase that can act as a carry-on and charge devices

 2 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Expectations for modern travel have swiftly evolved, and with plenty of Americas itching to explore the world once again after a lengthy wait, modern solutions are required to maximize this moment. For most of us, the goal is to pack as much as possible while limiting the space used for luggage, whether we are loading up the car for a road trip or trying to make sure everything fits in the overhead bin above our airplane seat.

The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase presents a convenient answer to addressing that frequent dilemma, primed to save you from frustration and extra fees for years to come. And the cost itself is currently discounted by more than 50%.

Designed to stylishly transport belongings with the versatility of a carry-on bag or full-size check-in suitcase, this product typically sells for $349. However, for a limited time during our Valentine's Day Sale, the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase can be purchased for only $169.97 by using coupon code VDAY2022 at checkout.

Colored blue and built using water-resistant fabric, this suitcase carries an Amazon rating of 4.4 stars out of five and boasts a lux finish that is sure to shine during your travels. It comes with detachable spinner wheels, pockets for safe-keeping, and a USB port for charging needs that tend to arise when you are on the move.

Collapsable and capable of expanding by up to 120%, the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase can also be implemented at home as a space-saver in areas such as your closet or pantry. If you're packing light and want to skip the check-in process for your next flight, simply utilize its carry-on size.

Ready to easy the process of reaching your next destination, the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase can be purchased for only $169.97 (reg. $349) by using coupon code VDAY2022.

Prices subject to change.

