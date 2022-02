Johnathan Clemons (mpd)

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old man.

Johnathan Clemons was last seen in the 1400 block of Hollywood Street on Jan. 28, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

He was wearing a lime green shirt, grey jogging pants with burgundy stripes down the side, and white shoes, police said.

Clemons also goes by the name “Hercules”.

If seen, call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479.

