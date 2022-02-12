ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instacap: Aggressive Cowboys Bully Mountaineers 81-58

By Kyle Cox
pistolsfiringblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cowboys are on the offensive, they’re a touch matchup for anybody. They brought it to the Mountaineers on both sides of the court for most of the second half. Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia 81-58 to move to 12-12 on the season and 5-7 in the Big 12. It...

pistolsfiringblog.com

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma State Postgame

Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers were hammered by the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday afternoon 81-58. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. He explained the reasoning for the Mountaineers' offensive woes, West Virginia's size disadvantage and more. You can follow us for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks edge Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma. He missed a jumper in the final seconds as the Sooners fell to 14-11.
LAWRENCE, KS
Clayton News Daily

No. 8 Kansas makes late run, holds on to beat Oklahoma, 71-69

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kansas to a 71-69 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. The Sooners had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Jordan Goldwire's step-back jumper in the final seconds bounced off the front of the rim and Oklahoma couldn't corral the ball before time expired.
LAWRENCE, KS
Person
Isaac Likekele
Person
Bryce Thompson
abc17news.com

Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia. Cisse sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Oklahoma State took a 36-30 lead after Tyreek Smith’s layup at the buzzer capped a 5-0 run to close out the first half. Bryce Williams had back-to-back layups to end a 16-2 spurt to open the second half, giving the Cowboys a 52-32 lead with 13:47 remaining. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) never threatened from there. Malik Curry topped the Mountaineers with 13 points off the bench.
BASKETBALL
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to Iowa 23-9 in Bout at the Ballpark

I think the outcome of the dual was as coach Smith explained in his opening answer. You have one or two guys out and that can be a determining swing in points. I doubt if Mastro was really healthy enough to be out there. Rex Holt said he was limping at one point. So a gutsy performance, especially after not being able to be on the mat all week. I agree that this team needs to take more shots-risks, especially when they were going up against higher ranked guys. You are not expected to win, so go for broke, nothing to lose by doing that, since if you don’t try something, you are going to lose anyway. But even so, I think those guys lost because Iowa just has better talent this season than the Cowboys. So I would not get down on those guys that lost. As for not having a true heavywt, we have to remember that we did recruit one of the top heavywts a few years ago or more, I think his name was Kirklevet, but he decomitted, and that has really made a difference in lost points for the team during the past few seasons. With AJ not injured and Kirklevet in the lineup, we would not be losing any dual meets probably. It’s just the way things go sometimes. And then that heavywt from Purdue who lost his mind and got kicked off their team was supposed to transfer to OSU a few years ago, but that did not happen. I say this to show that Coach Smith had things in place to make this team really good this season, but a few unforeseen things happened, and instead we have what may turn out to be one of the worse Cowboy teams we have had, not counting the team that was on probation in the early 1990’s that John Smith inherited.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Cowboys#The Mountaineers#Instacap#Oklahoma State#Wvu#Pokes#Osu
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Go 2-0 in Final Day of Kajikawa Classic

The Cowgirls picked up a pair of wins in Arizona on Saturday to end their first nonconference event of the season at 4-1. Oklahoma State topped Cal Baptist 3-1 and Missouri State 5-1 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona. Here are recaps of each game. Oklahoma State 3, Cal Baptist...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Kansas back in the win column after surviving late OU push

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball took down Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, despite a late scare from the Sooners. The Jayhawks beat OU 71-69 to bounce back from a loss at Texas earlier in the week. It’s the 21st straight home Big 12 win for Kansas. They improve to 11-1 at home this season […]
LAWRENCE, KS
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Host No. 20 Longhorns Tuesday

NORMAN – Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) hosts No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) for the second game of the Red River Rivalry Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lloyd Noble Center. OU last played Saturday, Feb. 12 at No. 8 Kansas and dropped a battle against the Jayhawks, 71-69. Jordan Goldwire tallied a career-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Tanner Groves added 19 points, Elijah Harkless 12 and Jalen Hill 10.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB’s Best Photos from Bout at the Ballpark

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Oklahoma State wrestling team took on Iowa at Globe Life Field on Saturday night. PFB’s Devin Wilber was mat-side to take in the action. Here are some of his best shots.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' matchup with No. 20 Texas

Following its 71-69 loss to Kansas on Feb. 12, Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) looks toward its matchup with No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman on ESPN2. The Sooners were led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who finished with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the loss. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 19 points and four 3-pointers against the Jayhawks.
NORMAN, OK
Salina Post

Wilson scores 22, No. 8 Kansas beats Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma....
LAWRENCE, KS

