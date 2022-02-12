ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

#8 Kansas Jayhawks narrowly outlast Oklahoma Sooners 71-69

wibwnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

The Kansas Jayhawks overcame a sluggish start, a hot shooting day from an old foe and a brutal day at the free throw line to pick up their ninth Big 12 win of the season, downing the Oklahoma Sooners 71-69. A trio of standout individual performances helped pull the...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Wilson scores 20, No. 8 Kansas holds off Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 22 points and No. 8 Kansas held off stubborn Oklahoma 71-69. Kansas used a 15-2 run late in the game to come back from a deficit and take its largest lead. The Sooners trimmed it to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the final seconds caromed away. Kansas (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) also got 18 points from Christian Braun and 11 from Ochai Agbaji. Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8) was led by Goldwire with 20 points and Tanner Groves with 19 points. Elijah Harless added 12 and Jalen Hill had 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
backingthepack.com

NC State falls at Pittsburgh, 71-69

NC State and Pittsburgh aren’t often going to impress anyone with their shot-making ability, and certainly neither did so this afternoon, but the Panthers had the decided edge in physicality, which was the difference in this latest unpleasant installment of Wolfpack basketball. The Pack got some surprising bench contributions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Sooners come up short in 71-69 decision at Kansas

The Sooners made a bid at their first win in Lawrence in 29 years, but in the end they ended up with the same result as their 20 previous tries. Guard Jordan Goldwire's attempt at a game-tying 2-pointer in the final seconds came up offline, and the Sooners fell 71-69 to No. 8 Kansas Saturday afternoon at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.
KANSAS STATE
gopack.com

Pitt Edges Pack, 71-69

RALEIGH, N.C. – Pitt shot 51.9 percent in the second half and was able to hold off NC State late to defeat the Pack, 71-69, inside the Petersen Events Center Saturday afternoon. NC State led 31-26 at the break, but Pitt opened the second on a 19-4 run to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas holds off late Sooner push, wins game 71-69

Kansas men’s basketball pulled out a gritty win against Oklahoma on Saturday 71-69. Despite being up by as much as eight late, a late push from Oklahoma nearly saw a second straight defeat for the Jayhawks, but Kansas kept its composure to close out the win. Kansas had four...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#The Kansas Jayhawks#Cb
247Sports

Four observations from KU basketball's 71-69 win over Oklahoma

Kansas basketball improved to 20-4 (9-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 71-69 win over Oklahoma. It was a back-and-forth start between the two teams before Oklahoma was able to establish an advantage. The Jayhawks entered the break trailing by three points. Early in the second half, KU played with more energy and was able to get going offensively. A little over halfway through the second half, KU went on a 12-2 run to take the lead. KU did not surrender the lead again after that.
OKLAHOMA STATE
LJWORLD

Clemence, Braun spark strong second half for No. 8 Kansas in 71-69 home win over Oklahoma

Kansas forward Zach Clemence was put into Saturday’s game with Oklahoma to defend OU big man Tanner Groves on the perimeter. As it turned out, he did much more than that. After not playing at all for a month because of a broken toe, Clemence delivered nine crucial minutes and made his presence felt up and down the stat sheet during the 8th-ranked Jayhawks’ 71-69 victory over the Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hsusports.com

Henderson Outlasts ECU in Overtime, 70-69

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Xavier Davenport poured in a season-high 20 points and Alvin Miles hit two clutch free throws with four seconds remaining on Monday night to help Henderson State outlast East Central 70-69 in overtime at the Duke Wells Center. The win improved the Reddies to 15-9 on...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball: Lineups, TV, time, facts

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12): The Cowboys, who routed West Virginia, 81-58, on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, have won two of their last three games. However they have dropped five of their last seven. … Moussa Cisse and Avery Anderson scored 18 points apiece, while Bryce Thompson, now in his first season at OSU after playing at KU last season, finished with 13 points versus the Mountaineers. … Oklahoma State outrebounded West Virginia, 48-24 on Saturday. The Cowboys outscored WVU 40-16 in the paint. It marked the 18th time in 24 games OSU has scored more than its opponent in the paint. .,.. Thompson, a 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native, has averaged 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a game. He has 23 assists to 28 turnovers. Thompson has averaged 25.1 minutes per game in 23 games (19 starts). He’s hit 42.5% of his shots, including 29.6% of his threes (21-of-71). As a freshman at KU Thompson averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. He hit 35.3% of his shots including 22.2% of his threes (8-of-36). … Senior Isaac Likekele has 428 career assists, fifth most in school history. On Saturday, he passed Randy Wright (427) on the all-time OSU list. … Likekele has grabbed at least one rebound in 117 consecutive games dating to his freshman year and has recorded an assist in 58 consecutive games. … Under fourth-year coach Mike Boynton, OSU has posted 17 wins over ranked opponents, including 10 victories over top-10 squads. … Oklahoma State has allowed 10 of its 24 foes to score more than 70 points in a game.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Sooners Fall at Texas Longhorns

Texas rallied, then stepped on the gas. No. 12-ranked Oklahoma built a first-half lead, but fell 78-63 on Saturday night to the rival Longhorns at Frank Erwin Center in Austin. No. 12 OU fell to 20-4 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play, while No. 16 Texas improved to 17-6...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy