Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO