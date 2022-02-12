ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

BEIJING (AP) — Captain Andy Miele had two points and Strauss Mann made 35 saves to help the United States beat...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Miele
Salina Post

Jackson wins Olympic speedskating gold for US

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. A gold one. Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds to give the American speedskating program its first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010. But this one meant much more than national pride.
SPORTS
Salina Post

History for Humphries, who wins Olympic monobob gold for US

BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal in bobsledding and her first for the United States. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women's monobob event. It was the first gold by any country other than Germany in seven events so far at the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
Salina Post

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women's hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. That sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The Canadians advanced...
SPORTS
UPI News

Anna Gasser defends her women's snowboarding big air title

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Anna Gasser of Austria defended her Women's snowboarding big air title in Beijing on Tuesday, winning gold in a competition that came down to the last run. Gasser who won the Pyeongchang gold medal in 2018 repeated her victory on Tuesday with a 185.50 score that was combined from her best two of three runs down the Big Air Shougang jump.
SPORTS
Salina Post

US men beat Germany, earn top seed in hockey knockout round

BEIJING (AP) — The United States beat Germany 3-2 in its final preliminary round game to earn the top seed in the knockout round of men's hockey at the Beijing Olympics. The young Americans move on to the quarterfinals Wednesday when they'll face the lowest remaining seed. The U.S....
SPORTS
Salina Post

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony on hold

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into...
SPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

Olympics Live: Biathlon moved forward due to bitter cold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The four-man biathlon relay race scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday has been moved to 2:30 p.m. due to exceptionally cold temperatures at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Stadium. During the relay biathletes ski three laps and shoot twice,...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Abdelkader, Sulak on the board in the preliminary round at Beijing 2022

All 12 teams participating in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympics have now wrapped up their preliminary round schedule. On Wednesday, WingsNation listed all the Red Wings alumni currently gunning for gold in Beijing. For reference, here’s a country-by-country breakdown of each ex-Red Wing at the Olympics:
NHL
2 On Your Side

WNY native Hayley Scamurra scores 1st Olympic goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York native Hayley Scamurra scored her first Olympic goal Monday as the United States faced Finland in the women's hockey semifinals. Scamurra scored the third goal for USA in the game. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey News

Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson Playing Beyond Expectations at Olympics

He wasn't even supposed to play. If everything went the way it was supposed to in Beijing, Kent Johnson was going to be on the taxi squad. By rule, he'd be watching the games away from the team and in his own little bubble with the rest of the extras.
NHL
Norwalk Hour

Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 Olympics: 3 Takeaways from Team Sweden’s 4-3 Loss to Finland

Team Sweden seemed to be well on its way to victory Sunday morning after it jumped out to a commanding lead against rival Finland in its third game in the 2022 Olympics, but a disastrous third period was too much to overcome, and the Swedes ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime.
SPORTS
The Hockey Writers

Sweden Looks to Take Down Finland & Claim Top Spot in Group C

Team Sweden is set to take on Team Finland, with the winner claiming the top spot in Group C. Both these Nordic rivals have had strong tournaments up to this point, so expect an exciting back-and-forth game when they hit the ice. Here is what to expect as another chapter in this historic rivalry gets set for puck drop.
NHL
