The Buffalo Beauts split a weekend series with the Metropolitan Riveters at Northtown Center. The Beauts won Saturday’s game 3-2, and then lost Sunday by the same score. On Saturday, Anjelica Diffendal scored in the final minute of the second period to give the Beauts a 2-1 lead as Buffalo dominated the second period with a 17-2 shots advantage. The Riveters were called for five consecutive penalties, with three two-minute minors against Kelly Babstock, who spent the 2018-19 season with the Beauts.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO