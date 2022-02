SPRINGFIELD — City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after a suspicious container was found chained outside the municipal building. The Arson and Bomb Squad detonated the device two hours after it was discovered, after a robotic “disruptor” took a tumble down the steps of City Hall. But, a muffled boom went off minutes later, sending off a small plume of debris into the freezing air.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO