A 72-year-old Bethlehem man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jeffrey Lee Semprini was driving east about 2:15 p.m. on Kunkletown Road when he went off the road on a left curve, police from the Lehighton barracks said. The vehicle went 180 feet along the grass before entering a creek, police said. The vehicle slammed into a grass bank on the east side of the shallow creek, police said.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO