Community groups, labor unions and the Portland Business Alliance are urging Oregon lawmakers to give themselves a raise. Right now, the base pay for Oregon lawmakers is around $33,000 a year. But under a bill that had its first hearing on Feb. 3, that would go up to about $57,000 per year, which is the average salary in the state. Going forward, it would automatically keep pace with that average. Lawmakers with kids under the age of 13 would also get a $1000 monthly childcare stipend.

1 DAY AGO