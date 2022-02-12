ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VDOT: Road treatment complete ahead of Sunday snow

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has finished pretreating all interstates and major roads in the Richmond area ahead of winter weather forecasted for this Sunday.

Skies are currently clear in Richmond but temperatures will drop significantly and snow will begin falling early Sunday morning. Richmond is expected to get as much as an inch of snow.

VDOT crews will be working 12-hour shifts around the clock after the snow starts until all state-maintained roads are clear.

Drivers are reminded to only travel during winter weather if necessary and to take caution when driving in snowy conditions.

WRIC - ABC 8News

I-95 Northbound shut down near Fredericksburg

SPOTSYLVANNIA, Va. (WRIC) — I-95 Northbound is closed at mile-marker 129 due to multiple vehicle crashes and icy roadways. Backups are around seven miles long on I-95. VDOT is on the scene treating the roadways and they ask that you avoid any unnecessary travel Monday morning. There is no word on when the interstate will reopen.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

