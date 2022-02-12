VDOT: Road treatment complete ahead of Sunday snow

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has finished pretreating all interstates and major roads in the Richmond area ahead of winter weather forecasted for this Sunday.

Skies are currently clear in Richmond but temperatures will drop significantly and snow will begin falling early Sunday morning. Richmond is expected to get as much as an inch of snow.

VDOT crews will be working 12-hour shifts around the clock after the snow starts until all state-maintained roads are clear.

Drivers are reminded to only travel during winter weather if necessary and to take caution when driving in snowy conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.