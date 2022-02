TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you planned on swimming in Twin Falls the rest of the winter you'll have to find another swimming spot as repairs will have it shut down for more than a month. The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department said work to resurface the pool will start on Friday, February 4, and stay closed through mid-March. If you bought monthly passes, they'll be suspended during the work. Those with yearly passes will get them extended. If you need a place to swim during that time there are some options outside of Twin Falls that will require some driving.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO