Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off the best tag team fight in the second season yet, and possibly the best tag team of the anime so far with the newest episode of the series! Tanjiro Kamado has been teaming up with Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma throughout their missions together thus far, but the series has actually rarely had them all fighting against the same opponent because there are often many demonic threats to face and thus their separating becomes necessary. But with the newest episode of the series, the three of them finally unite to take on the demonic Daki.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO