The Joel Embiid and James Harden pairing can go either way. It all depends on how the 76ers' two best players accept playing with each other over an extended period of time. In the short term, it will likelygo well because Harden will want to prove that acquiring him in Thursday's trade from the Brooklyn Nets was a good move. So the Sixers' new point guard will try to make Embiid look good. In turn, Embiid will be keen to do the same for Harden.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO