Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, Calif., has reached 60% containment after burning through more than 154 acres of land, officials said on Saturday.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday near the neighborhoods and communities of Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove and quickly consumed about 145 acres, though the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that it has not damaged or destroyed any buildings.

Cal Fire said that firefighting crews are in the process of conducting suppression repair and mop-up operations.

The U.S. Forest Service notes that mop-up operations refer to efforts to reduce residual smoke by extinguishing or removing burning material near the control line when the fire has been controlled.

Suppression repair includes repairing or minimizing damage to soil, water and other resources caused during firefighting efforts.

Capt. Steve Concialdi with the Orange County Fire Authority told the Orange County Register that 185 firefighters are still working to put out the fire but that those numbers are expected to decrease before Sunday.

He anticipates the fire will be 90% contained by Saturday night and completely contained within a few days, the outlet reported.

Officials in Laguna Beach lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the then 145-acre fire.

Laguna Beach officials said in a statement that residents of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, a gated neighborhood, could return to their homes but should remain on high alert and be ready to evacuate again if needed.

The Emerald Fire came just a week after the Colorado Fire, California's first major wildfire of the year, was completely contained after burning 687 acres over 20 days in Monterey County.

That fire had destroyed just one structure and threatened 225 others after it broke out in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region, south of Carmel-by-the-sea.No injuries or fatalities were reported during either fire, according to the Cal Fire reports.

The unusual winter fires come after Cal Fire noted that the 2021 wildfire season had an "unusually early start" caused by extended drought and historically low rainfall levels.