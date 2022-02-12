ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yCxA_0eCtJy7j00
Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbelsport) listens to testimony Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. The state lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin filed paperwork Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 to run for governor, a move that would shake up the Republican primary. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican leadership over false election claims, launched his candidacy Saturday for Wisconsin governor, saying he could do more in that role to undo President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“You got to do what you got to do to make a difference,” Ramthun said during a rally in the village of Kewaskum, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Ramthun has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse Biden’s win in the battleground state.

Ramthun said he would call for a full audit of the election, which he called an “assault on the Constitution and national security.”

Biden’s win by just under 21,000 votes has survived recounts, multiple lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. An Associated Press review of battleground states found far too few confirmed cases of fraud to tip the election for Trump, whose own attorney general has disputed the fraud claims.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, also a purveyor of false claims that Trump won the 2020 election, endorsed Ramthun, telling the crowd that filled a high school auditorium he would be “the greatest governor Wisconsin has ever seen.”

“We need to elect politicians that have the people’s back,” Lindell said.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former Trump adviser, told the crowd in an audio message that he “wholeheartedly” supports Ramthun’s bid for governor.

“We need these types of courageous leaders,” Flynn said.

Ramthun has called on the Legislature to rescind Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes that were awarded to Biden, a move that Republican leaders and nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature have said is illegal. He tried to do that most recently on Jan. 25, but fellow Republicans rebuffed him.

Rebecca Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, and former U.S. Senate candidate and Marine Kevin Nicholson were already in the Republican field.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The race is a top priority for both parties given swing state Wisconsin’s importance in the 2024 presidential race.

Comments / 29

guest
2d ago

Well we certainly don’t have enough conspiracy theorist here in Wisconsin and WOW if he can fill a whole high school auditorium! He is a certain winner in fact the only way he could lose is if there is fraud or it’s stolen from him should we start the investigation now or wait until the election?

Reply(1)
16
yknot think for a change?
2d ago

Doubt he will get that many votes but he may provide some comical humor so there’s that. Can’t say Evers is all that on the blue ticket either. So far the choices are bad or bad, the state deserves better from both parties.

Reply
8
james zimmerman
2d ago

Wisconsin should appoint multiple permanent audit committees. They should be required to conduct audits on any election where the Democrat candidate gets more votes than he/she has more votes than they have family members.The primary requirement igor committee members is that they know NOTHING about the election system. It shouldn't be necessary, but I'm issuing a SARCASM ALERT

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to DOJ

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice. Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that Walker...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota Senate passes Noem’s vaccine mandate bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans gave hearty support on Monday to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passing it with the two-thirds majority required if it is to be enacted immediately. The bill drew...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewaskum, WI
Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Kewaskum, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Kewaskum, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Timothy Ramthun
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Presidential Race#Election Fraud#Ap#State#Legislative Audit Bureau#Associated Press#Republicans
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy