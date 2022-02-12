Dayton blows out George Washington for the second time this season

Kobe Elvis Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — For the second time this season, the Dayton Flyers decisively defeated the George Washington Colonials. This time, they did it at home, 80-54, Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.

Kobe Elvis led four players in double figures with 13 points as UD shot 62 percent from the floor (33-53), including 10 of 16 from three-point range. Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II each added 12 points while R.J. Blakney scored 11. As a team, the Flyers had 22 assists, including nine from freshmen point guard Malachi Smith. Dayton improves to 17-8 overall, 9-3 in the Atlantic 10. They also trail Davidson by one full game for first place in the Atlantic 10 as the Wildcats lost at Rhode Island on Saturday.

Both teams exchanged turnovers and baskets to start the game when R.J. Blakney’s three-pointer put Dayton ahead front for good, 5-2. Holmes’ dunk and a layup by Camara increased it to 9-2. Following a Colonial timeout, Camara buried a trey and Elvis’ jumper extended UD’s advantage to 14-2. GW cut it to 17-7 but never got closer as Blakney and Mustapha Amzil each made a three to put the Flyers up, 25-7.

Dayton continued to push the advantage throughout the first half as they led 39-18 after a basket by Amzil, dunk by Blakney and three-pointer by Elvis. UD led, 48-23, at halftime after a Camara layup and two free throws by Holmes. The Flyer maintained a solid double digit lead throughout the second half as they ended the game with dunks by Kaleb Washington and Moulaye Sissoko, and a layup by walk-on Christian Wilson.

Dayton has a short turnaround as their next game will be Monday, Valentine’s Day, on the road against Rhode Island in Kingston, RI. Pre-game coverage is at 8 pm and tip-off is at 9 pm with Larry Hansgen and Keith Waleskowski on the call on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

