KWU men's tennis drops season opener to Creighton

MATCH #1 – Boise State. The Utes secured the doubles point after two tough and very close matches. On court one, Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman defeated the Bronco duo 6-3, giving the Utes some leverage on the point. On courts two and three, matches got so close that both courts went into tiebreaker sets almost simultaneously. On court two, Utes Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula were able to take the upper hand and finished 7-6 (5), awarding the Utes with their first match point. On court three, Mathias Gavelin and Jayson Blando were battling it out against BSU's Michael Bott and Ryo Minakata, but their match was unfinished.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO