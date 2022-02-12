ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWU men's tennis drops season opener to Creighton

Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kansas Wesleyan Men's Tennis faced NCAA Division I Creighton on Friday night at Genesis Health Club in its 2022 opener and lost to the Bluejays 7-0. In doubles action, Creighton would win the doubles point, sweeping the three...

Sports
