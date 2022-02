EATONTOWN – Officials in Eatontown are accepting applications for cannabis retail businesses that may eventually be licensed to operate in the municipality. The announcement regarding cannabis retail applications was made in a public notice dated Feb. 8 and placed on the municipal website. According to the notice, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission will accept applications for cannabis retail businesses as of March 15.

EATONTOWN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO