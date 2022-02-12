ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Valentine’s Burlesque Takes It Risque In Rock Island Tonight

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday, February 12, The Speakeasy is pleased to welcome back Bottom’s Up Burlesque! Bottom’s Up is the longest running burlesque troupe in the Quad Cities and is excited to premiere their all new show BLOODY VALENTINE! Flowers and chocolates are so overrated so let...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 2

Related
QuadCities.com

Celebrate Your Valentine at The Play Station

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Valentines Day with the kids? The Play Station Valentines Celebration Party will include cookie decorating, arts/crafts and balloon twisting!. Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022. Time of events: 1pm to 5pm. Activities included with admission ticket. All active membership holders get free admission into...
CELEBRATIONS
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Dancing In With ‘Love Stories’ This Weekend

Love Stories from Ballet Quad Cities will be presented Friday and Saturday, February 11 &12, at The Outing Club, Davenport. An intimate performance presented in the style of Ballet Quad Cities for everyone that loves great dancing, moving music and memorable stories, Love Stories features original choreography by Courtney Lyon, Emily Kate Long, Lynn Bowman, and a premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini’s Capricio.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Speakeasy Offers Two Weekend Valentine Shows

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island has two great shows planned for Valentine’s weekend that will be enjoyable regardless if you have a special someone or not!. Friday, February 11, the theater is pleased to be presenting for the first time SHOTS THROUGH THE HEART! What do you get when you mix alcohol with a bunch of lovelorn comedians? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by coming to “Shots Through The Heart” a special Valentine’s Day themed Shots n’ Giggles comedy show! Like a typical Shots n’ Giggles, improvisers will be making things up on the spot while indulging in adult beverages, but this time with a special twist-all games will be Valentine’s themed. As always audience input is necessary and welcomed. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Those attending must be 21 or older. The doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Win Big at The Doc’s Inn

The Doc’s Inn will be giving away $300 on Super Bowl Sunday!. They will also be bringing some Cincinnati and Los Angeles flair for their customers!. Quesabirria Tacos with beef consomme for dipping. $2.25 Bud Light and Miller Light Cans and $2 Busch Light Cans All Month!. Learn more...
NFL
QuadCities.com

This Video You Deserve Will Magnetize You

And so, every Monday, we give you a music video. A fun, funny music video. Something that’ll make you smile, make you laugh, make you reminisce, and make you realize that back in the day, music video creators were probably either insane or heavily intoxicated. But were also incredibly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Flowers#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
QuadCities.com

Shenandoah Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino

Country Music Group Shenandoah are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 8:00pm. Tickets are $35, $30, $25, $20 and $15 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

38 Special Shooting Into Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino

Southern Rock Group 38 Special are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

JoJo Siwa Brings Her Bows to Moline TONIGHT

The JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M Tour is finally coming to the Quad Cities February 4!. Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and The New York Times bestselling author. Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she currently has over 10 million subscribers with over 2.4 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.6 million followers on Instagram, over 436,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok and over 572,000 likes on Facebook.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Chingy & Too Hype Crew Hit the Rust Belt Stage February 12!

Chingy & Too Hype Crew Hit The Rust Belt Stage February 12!. Chingy, who single handedly influenced cultural slang with “thurr” and “hurr” following the smash Billboard Hot 100 hit “Right Thurr,” achieved superstardom success with seven other Hot 100 hits, including “Holidae In,” “One Call Away” and many more. An actor and philanthropist, Chingy, achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and knocked himself out of the No. 1 position with his second platinum album Powerballin’, featuring Hot 100 hit “Balla Baby” as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on “Don’t Worry.” Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 Top 10, and spawned Hot 100 singles “Pullin’ Me Back” featuring Tyrese and “Dem Jeans.”
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Circa ’21’s Hilarious ‘Play That Goes Wrong’ Gets All The Laughs Right

Circa ’21’s latest show, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” gets one huge thing right: It hits all the comedic notes to make it a hilarious show. These types of silly, goofy, farces are exactly what we need right now, in my opinion. The last two years have sucked, let’s face it, and things aren’t exactly looking fantastic on the horizon either. What we need more than ever is levity and distraction, and Circa’s “Play That Goes Wrong” is the epitome of both.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

The SUYP Farewell, Dueling Pianos, Blues At Best Western, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

This Video’s For You, Neil Young, Or, Well, It Would Be…

And so, every Monday, we give you a music video. A fun, funny music video. Something that’ll make you smile, make you laugh, make you reminisce, and make you realize that back in the day, music video creators were probably either insane or heavily intoxicated. But were also incredibly...
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy