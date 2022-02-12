10 Best Natural Deodorants for Men [ Photo ]

There are various reasons you might be looking to switch to the best natural deodorant for men. Perhaps you’re concerned about the health effects of drug store brands. Maybe you’re looking for a more effective deodorant. Or maybe you want to give back to the environment.

In any case, you don’t want to switch to a natural deodorant without understanding a few things first. Natural deodorant has some unique nuances you’ll want to understand, and it can be more expensive. You also don’t want to buy deodorant that claims to be natural, but it sneaks in a few harsh chemicals.

We wanted to lay out the groundwork for choosing the best natural deodorants for men. We’ll discuss some things to consider and then give our top 10 recommendations, starting with our favorite brand, Blu Atlas. Let’s get into it!

What Is Natural Deodorant?

When asking “what is natural deodorant,” you might expect the simple answer, that it’s a deodorizing agent that comes from plants. While this is fundamentally true, there’s a bit more to it.

At its core, natural deodorant contains ingredients derived from plants without harsh additives and chemicals. They don’t contain parabens, phthalates, aluminum, alcohol, and other drying ingredients. They can come in any form–solid stick, cream, wipes, sprays, gels, etc., and they work to keep you smelling good, despite sweating.

This type of deodorant can come in varying degrees of “natural.” An “all-natural” deodorant is generally considered to be a product containing 95%-100% natural ingredients. It can still earn the name “natural” if it contains 80-90% natural ingredients, so keep that in mind while you’re shopping. If you want a fully-natural deodorant, read the ingredients and make sure it’s all there.

Natural deodorants aren’t antiperspirants, so they won’t clog your pores with aluminum to reduce the amount you sweat. It’s a common misconception that your sweat smells; in reality, it’s odorless water that comes from your pores. But when it gets trapped in crevices of your body, like your armpits, it grows bacteria that create a stench. Natural deodorants focus on preventing odor-causing bacteria and covering up any smells that might emerge.

If you’ve never used a natural deodorant before, you should understand that it’s much different than using a traditional drugstore deodorant. There’s always a two to three-week detox period in which your armpits get used to this non-clogging formula.

During this time, your body will sweat more as it rids its pores of aluminum and other toxins that have built up over time. You might have to more frequently apply a natural deodorant during this time to help prevent odor-causing bacteria from growing in your armpits. However, after a couple of weeks, you’ll find that you actually sweat less than you did before you started using antiperspirants. At this point, the natural deodorizers can do their work to keep you clean and comfortable.

So, anytime you try a new natural deodorant, always give it a couple of weeks before you throw in the towel and say it doesn’t work.

The 10 Best Natural Deodorants for Men

Natural deodorants can be highly effective at managing your body odor if you choose a great product. Here are our insider recommendations to guide you as you start shopping.

1. Blu Atlas Deodorant

We can’t say enough good things about Blu Atlas’s natural deodorant. This company has taken off in the health and beauty industry. It’s an all-natural brand that offers you excellent deodorant protection without harmful chemicals. We love the scent, and it doesn’t take much of the product to leave you feeling fresh all day.

We wouldn’t put a product in our top slot unless it was free of aluminum, parabens, phthalates, baking soda, and other harsh chemicals, and this holds true for Blu Atlas. This deodorant brand is clean and minimalistic, so you don’t have to worry about its impact on the environment either. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Those with sensitive, dry, normal, and oily skin can all depend on Blu Atlas to offer long-lasting coverage without skin irritation. It’s great for everyone!

You can get it on the Blu Atlas website for $12 if you subscribe for monthly shipments.

2. Ursa Major Base Layer Deodorant

Ursa Major is an all-natural skincare company that makes a great deodorant without harming the environment. Their Base Layer option is unscented and free of aluminum and baking soda, so it’s great for those with sensitive skin. It won’t dry out your pits or cause redness.

Like other natural deodorants, it aims to kill odor-causing bacteria before it causes a stench. The result is long-lasting protection that glides on smoothly and doesn’t stain clothing.

Those with dry and sensitive skin might appreciate the added ingredients like hops, aloe, saccharomyces ferment, kaolin clay, shea butter, and German chamomile. Each component has a specific job, including keeping you smelling fresh and moisturizing your skin to prevent irritation.

3. Arm & Hammer Essentials

Indeed, this natural deodorant isn’t baking soda-free, so it’s not great for everyone with sensitive skin. However, it’s a great budget option from a trusted drug store brand, so we thought it worth mentioning on our list.

The Essentials line of Arm & Hammer deodorants doesn’t contain aluminum, phthalates, or parabens. It uses baking soda and other natural plant extracts to tackle bacteria and absorb odors. Baking soda is very effective at neutralizing odors, so if your skin isn’t sensitive to it, it can be a great option for keeping you dry and smelling great.

4. Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Deodorant

There’s a lot to love about such a fun men’s health and grooming brand that knows how to deliver a great quality product. Not only does it work well for staving off odors, but it also covers them up with a variety of excellent scents. We’re partial to Bay Rum, but Alpine Sage, Fresh Falls, Cedar Citrus, Pine Tar, and Birchwood Breeze are all excellent options as well.

Each stick of deodorant is 98-100% all-natural, so you know you’re not getting anything you don’t need in there. It doesn’t contain harmful ingredients like aluminum, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, nitro and polycyclic musks, petrolatum, and more. The products are all rigorously tested and go through quality control checks to make sure you’re getting the best ingredients possible.

If you’re sensitive to fragrances, this might not be the best product for you, but otherwise, it might be a great alternative to your regular antiperspirant.

5. Native Deodorant

If you know anything about natural health and beauty brands, it’ll be no surprise that Native is on this list. It was one of the first widely accepted all-natural beauty brands on the market. Although seniority in the industry isn’t everything, it can indicate a company that stands by its products and has a loyal customer base.

Native deodorant is all-natural without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and other ingredients you wouldn’t want to see. There’s also no talc, so you don’t have to concern yourself with the potential irritation of that cancer-causing ingredient.

Despite going without common ingredients found in trusted deodorants, it still offers all-day freshness. It targets bacteria with baking soda, shea butter, coconut oil, and tapioca starch. If you have a sensitivity to these ingredients, it won’t work well for you, but it’s great for most. Probiotics and oils help to prevent further bad bacteria growth and restore moisture in your pits.

There are several fragrance choices including eucalyptus and mint (great for cooling after a workout) and coconut and vanilla. If scents bother you, you can always choose the unscented version.

6. Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick

Crystal mineral deodorant is exceptionally unique as it uses the power of minerals to eliminate and block odors. As such, it doesn’t need aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and all the other ingredients you see on natural deodorant no-no lists.

In fact, the Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick contains just one ingredient: pure mineral salt. This natural ingredient targets bacteria, killing it in your underarm sweat before it can cause a stench. You can use a stick that goes on clear or a spray.

It won’t stain, leave a residue, or cause white marks on your shirt. And it works up to 24 hours without any safety or health concerns. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, too, so if that’s important to you, it checks that off your list.

7. Baxter of California Natural Deodorant

If you like clear gel deodorants, this option from Baxter of California might be a good natural fit. It uses tea tree and witch hazel extracts to target stench-causing bacteria under your arms to prevent odors. It also has a pleasant citrus and herbal musk fragrance that most men enjoy.

It’s good for sensitive skin because it doesn’t contain aluminum, alcohol, or other ingredients that can cause irritation. It also includes glycerin, a humectant that can draw moisture back into your skin. That way, your pits won’t become overly dry, itchy, and irritated.

This is an upper-end deodorant, and it’ll cost you. You can get it for $21 on Amazon, so it’s more than you really need to pay for a quality natural deodorant. But if brand recognition is important to you, this might be a great choice.

8. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant

Both men and women can enjoy Schmidt’s natural deodorant that uses 100% natural fragrance extracts to overcome odors. The Fresh Fir & Spice fragrance you see pictured here is a popular option that uses tonka, oak, and douglas fir combined with citrus to deliver an all-natural odor block you can enjoy.

But if woodsy coniferous scents aren’t your cup of tea, the brand has a variety of other scents you might enjoy. Some are more feminine and others are more masculine, but most are enjoyable.

Schmidt’s offers 24-hour protection with 100% natural ingredients. Magnesium and essential oils are the chief odor-fighting ingredients in this deodorant. It doesn’t need aluminum, glycol, propylene, phthalates, parabens, salts, or artificial and filler ingredients to get the job done. With more than 13,000 five-star reviews for its products, it’s clear that Shmidt’s is a trusted brand in the natural health and beauty scene.

9. Bravo Sierra Deodorant

Get odor protection that lasts with the minimalist Bravo Sierra natural deodorant. Even though there’s no aluminum or baking soda in this stick, it’s still considered an excellent sweat-reducing product that’s supposed to stand up to even the most strenuous of conditions.

It uses powdered extract from the cassava plant from Brazil to soak up extra sweat and keep your underarms dry. It’s non-staining, and you won’t even notice it’s there once you put it on. It does have a nice woodsy scent with notes of cedarwood and vetiver that most men appreciate.

Bravo Sierra has a unique mark in the natural deodorant scene because military personnel have tested it to ensure it can handle sweat in rugged circumstances. The packaging is sustainable, and the company gives back to the community, offering 5% of its sales to a program that contributes to the quality of life of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

10. Corpus Plant-Based Deodorant

Corpus is a unique, water-based deodorant that uses only plants to fight odors and keep you dry. It doesn’t have talc, baking soda, aluminum, parabens, or phthalates. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and certified organic. Plus, it’s made in the USA, so you can support your local economy.

The deodorant uses extracts from rose, italian mandarin, violet, and cedar root to target your stench and cover it with a more pleasant aroma. It rolls on clear and smooth without stains, residues, or white marks on your clothing.

Corpus goes one step further and uses only sustainably-sourced ingredients. It also uses a 100% recyclable tube for its packaging. The entire product is made with renewable hydroelectric solar energy, so when you buy this product, you’re not adding to your carbon footprint.

It’s nice to know that when you’re using a deodorant with natural ingredients for your own health and safety, you’re also looking out for the health and safety of others.

Can Antiperspirants with Aluminum Affect Your Health?

Most natural deodorants earn that title by delivering a formula that doesn’t contain aluminum. As mentioned previously, aluminum is the ingredient in most drug store antiperspirants that clogs your pores to reduce sweat production.

There are many claims surrounding aluminum stating that it’s bad for your health. Some claim that it can cause breast cancer or lead to heart conditions when it’s used long-term. Some also say that it can lead to Alzheimer’s.

In reality, no studies have confirmed that these claims are valid. Any evidence that has come forward indicating that aluminum has long-term health effects when used in deodorant is circumstantial at best. Some studies showed health effects when the human body was subjected to incredibly high amounts of aluminum–much more than your body would ever see in the regular use of deodorant.

So, there’s really nothing to fear when using deodorants containing aluminum, which is a natural element after all.

That being said, aluminum can have irritating effects. It can dry the skin, increase your pronation to ingrown hairs, and produce other topical problems. Many have found that using deodorants without aluminum leads to healthier, more vivacious skin, so they won’t ever go back.

The choice is yours, but we’re of the opinion that aluminum isn’t the best ingredient for deodorants. Natural deodorizers often work just as well when used correctly without toxic metals.

Are Natural Deodorants Worth the Price?

One of the biggest downsides to using natural deodorants is the price. While you can pick up a quality drugstore deodorant for around $3, it’ll cost you an average of $10 for a natural deodorant. That’s not a lot upfront, but it adds up over time.

It’s important to us to take a natural approach to skincare and health, and since you’re reading this article, you probably think so too. If you truly don’t care about using aluminum in your deodorants or making an environmental impact, you might not care to pay the extra money for natural products. However, we think it’s worth it.

Additionally, most natural deodorant brands use higher-quality products. The solids go on smoother, and you need less per application to get the job done. You might find that the all-natural products last longer per ounce than drugstore brands as well, so it’s not as much of a financial hit as you might think.

In short, yes, they’re worth the price. You get more bang for your buck and a better product for your skin.

What to Look for in the Best Natural Deodorants for Men

We don’t want to send you into this realm without giving you a little information on choosing the best natural deodorants for men. You’ll find that the quality and prices of these products vary, so you can’t go off of advertising alone. Do your research, read reviews, and look at these criteria when choosing a natural deodorant.

The Ingredients

Always read the ingredients before buying a natural deodorant. If it’s truly natural, the list won’t be super long, and you’ll probably recognize most of the ingredients.

As mentioned previously, the first thing you want to look for is no aluminum. You also want it to be free of parabens, phthalates, ethanol, alcohol, and other elements that can dry the skin.

Look for plant-based ingredients too. If you see the names of plants you recognize, like shea, aloe, coconut, linseed, and more, you know you’re dealing with naturally-derived ingredients. Remember that it doesn’t have to be 100% natural to be considered a “natural” deodorant, so if that’s important to you, make sure every ingredient on the list is naturally derived.

Price

Next up, look at how much it costs. While you should expect to pay more than drug store brands, you shouldn’t overdo it. There’s usually no need to pay $30 for a stick of deodorant, but question the quality of ingredients if it’s less than $5.

On average, expect to pay between $10 and $15 for a high-quality deodorant that will last you 30 days or so. That’s a good indicator that you’re getting a good deal as long as the ingredients list checks out.

Effectiveness

Find out how well the product works before you buy it. The best way to do this is to read customer reviews. Peruse a dozen or more informative reviews to get different customers’ perspectives on the product. Read between the lines to determine if that customer’s experience will be similar to your own.

You could also try it for yourself. Choosing a deodorant with an excellent money-back guarantee will let you test the effectiveness and get your cash back if it doesn’t satisfy you.

Application

As you read customer testimonials and website copy, find out how you apply it and if the application goes on smoothly. You could get natural deodorant in the form of a stick solid, spray, gel, liquid roll-on, cream, or wipes. Choose the application method that you’re most comfortable with.

Keep an eye out for deodorants that seem to go on sticky or clumpy. No matter how natural the products are, you don’t want a deodorant that won’t go on smoothly and leave no residue!

Non-Staining

If you’ve ever tried to get yellow deodorant stains out of your shirts, you know how important it is to use a non-staining deodorant. Aluminum is the primary ingredient that causes stains, so you should be fine if you’re getting an authentic natural deodorant.

However, other essential oils could leave behind residues and stain your clothes. So research reviews and determine if the deodorant you’re considering will be stain-free before forking over the money.

Recap: Blu Atlas Natural Deodorant Is the Clear Winner in Best Natural Deodorants for Men

If you’ve come with us thus far in the article, you know that we have a nice, comprehensive list of top-quality natural deodorants in the mix. We searched diligently for products that would be great for your skin and the environment, and we believe you’d be happy with most of the products on our list.

But we wanted to make sure you knew which product was our favorite. Blu Atlas deodorant is a genuinely special product that uses high-quality ingredients and minimalist packaging to get the job done. We love the understated fragrance and its ability to keep you dry and fresh without toxic ingredients.

Best of all, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. You can subscribe for a monthly shipment, so you never run out. It’s a travel-friendly tube that’s sustainably sourced and recyclable. All in all, we think you’d be extremely happy with this newer name in natural deodorants.