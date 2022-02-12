Adams Central, Jay County, Bellmont finish among top of IHSAA wrestling semi-state meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the state’s top wrestlers booked their spot to the state finals during Saturday’s semi-state meet at Memorial Coliseum.

Six northeast Indiana teams finished in the top 10 for team scores – Adams Central, Jay County, Bellmont, New Haven, Columbia City and Garrett.

New Haven freshman phenom Julianna Ocampo, who won both a sectional and regional title against boy competitors, clinched a spot in the state finals by finishing in the top four of the 106 pound weight class.

Click here to find the full results from Saturday’s meet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.